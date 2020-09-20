1/1
Fernando B. Nunez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fernando's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1940 - August 14, 2020 Our beloved father & husband, age 80, peacefully passed away at his home in San Bernardino, Ca. Fernando was born in Fromberg, Montana to Fernando Sr & Natalia Nunez. Fernando was raised in San Bernardino, worked in the masonry business, and was a certified welder. He had many artistic abilities including carving and building. Fernando also enjoyed playing his guitar and basketball. He is survived by his wife Jennie Nunez, son Freddy, daughter Michelle, seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Fernando is also survived by three of his brothers, Roy, Ruben, and Gabriel Nunez. He was preceded in death by his daughter Lorraine Nunez-Lopez, four brothers, and two sisters. Services for Fernando will be at 10 am on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Mt. View Cemetery, 570 E Highland Ave, San Bernardino, 92404.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Bulletin on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved