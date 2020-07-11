1/1
Flo Ann Smathers
11/22/1927 - 05/28/2020 Smathers, Flo Ann Flo Ann Smathers, 92, daughter of Samuel and Mary Steffler, went home to be with the Lord, with her family by her side on May 28, 2020 in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. She was born Nov. 22, 1927 in Industry, Pennsylvania and moved to East Liverpool, Ohio. She graduated from Chaffey High School in 1946 and met her future husband at the Fourth of July All-States Picnic & Parade in 1948. She lived in the Upland, Ontario area for 50 years before moving to Payson, Ariz. for nine years. They relocated back to Rancho Cucamonga fifteen years ago. Her goodness, her caring and her wisdom will always live on. She always had a good disposition and never said a bad word about anyone. She is survived by two sons, Daryl (Debbie) of Rancho Cucamonga and Keith (Sarah) of Westminster; one daughter, Linda Bowden of Alta Loma; five grandchildren, Chris (Tammy) Smathers, Ryan (Melissa) Smathers, Justin Bowden, Brett Bowden, Katie Smathers; six great-grandchildren, Kyle, Karissa, Kody, Alaina, Gabriella Smathers, and Xander Bowden. Pastor Mike Collins will be officiating. Graveside services, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Bellevue Memorial Park, Ontario. Lada's Cucamonga Mortuary.


Published in Daily Bulletin on Jul. 11, 2020.
