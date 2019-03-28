FLORENCE ELIZABETH LABARRERE February 10, 1922 - March 24, 2019 Beloved Mother, GrandMother, and Great GrandMother, Florence departed her family and friends to join her husband and in the eternal company of her Maker. Florence (Flo) was born in Anaheim to Thomas and Pearl Gorman Raised in Pomona, she attended local parochial schools and graduated from Pomona Junior College. Sometime in the fourth grade she saw for the first time the love of her life, Joseph (Joe) Labarrere. She could always remember what he was wearing that day. Some years later they began a wonderful courtship which ended in a beautiful wedding on September 5, 1942. During Joe's military service, Florence followed him to a number of bases, returning to Pomona to have her first child Joe, in 1945. They soon established residence there. Following the war Joe attended and graduated from Pomona College. Flo worked full and part time during this period. While awaiting the birth of her second son, Paul, she assumed the role of homemaker at which she excelled. The birth of a third son, Mark, completed her family. During her active life she was a member of the Young Ladies Institute and the Altar Society at her parish, St. Joseph in Pomona. She eventually held every officer position in both. She was also a founding member of the St. Monica's Guild at Damien High School, LaVerne. A consummate organizer, she was known for her successful fashion shows among other events. Flo and Joe experienced a very long and pleasant retirement, watching the growth and success of their sons and later their families. Florence is predeceased by husband, Joe, brothers, Michael, Robert, Thomas, and sister Dorothy. She is survived by her sons, Joe, Paul, and Mark. Also surviving are grandchildren Andrew (Kelly), Brent (Jenny), Sean, Paige and great granddaughter, Stella. She is also mourned by numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Florence was staunch in her Catholic faith and lived her life by its precepts and principles. She enjoyed helping others and was blessed with a sense of humor. She is now joined with God and her husband, to hold hands through eternity. Viewing will be held on Monday 4/1, 5:30-8:00pm at Todd Memorial Chapel, Claremont. Services will be Tuesday 4/2 at 10:00am at Our Lady of Assumption, Claremont. Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary