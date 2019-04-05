Home

Florence M. "Spike" Gardner

Florence M. "Spike" Gardner Obituary
FLORENCE M. "SPIKE" GARDNER Passed from this life to her eternal home with Jesus Christ her Lord on 28 March 2019. A prayer warrior, Florence would stop and pray on the spot for friends, family, persons unknown, and always First Responders. Born in Brea, Ca. she was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grand- mother. Florence is survived by her brother; Lloyd Gresham, sister; Gerry Royal, two sons; Robb and Aaron Armstrong, four grand children, and seven great-grand children. Her unconditional love demonstrated God's grace through Jesus Christ. She is loved and will be missed. Services will be Sat 6 Apr 2019 at 1030, Centre Point Christian Fellowship, 6251 Scheafer # J, Chino, Ca. 91710.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Apr. 5, 2019
