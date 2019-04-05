|
FLORENCE M. "SPIKE" GARDNER Passed from this life to her eternal home with Jesus Christ her Lord on 28 March 2019. A prayer warrior, Florence would stop and pray on the spot for friends, family, persons unknown, and always First Responders. Born in Brea, Ca. she was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grand- mother. Florence is survived by her brother; Lloyd Gresham, sister; Gerry Royal, two sons; Robb and Aaron Armstrong, four grand children, and seven great-grand children. Her unconditional love demonstrated God's grace through Jesus Christ. She is loved and will be missed. Services will be Sat 6 Apr 2019 at 1030, Centre Point Christian Fellowship, 6251 Scheafer # J, Chino, Ca. 91710.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Apr. 5, 2019