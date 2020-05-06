March 3, 1940 - May 1, 2020 Florence Arlene (Byler) Richer passed away on May 1, 2020 at her home in Upland, California. Born on March 3, 1940 in Belleville, Pennsylvania, Florence grew up on a family farm, the youngest of eleven children. Always eager to learn new things, she graduated from Belleville Mennonite School then moved to Virginia to enroll at Eastern Mennonite College. Florence married Roger Lane Richer in 1961 and they relocated to Upland, California in 1964 where they spent most of their 58 years of marriage and raised their three sons, Jerrell, Randall and Darren. Florence will be remembered as a devoted friend and advocate to many, from women in prison and the children of the incarcerated to the members of the six congregations where Roger served as pastor. Florence was licensed for pastoral ministry in the Rocky Mountain Mennonite Conference and for prison ministry in the Pacific Southwest District of the Church of the Brethren. She did her graduate studies in psychology and had a counseling practice. Her career culminated as director of a hospitality center for the families of inmates in the California penal system and a leader of the "Get on the Bus" visitation program that connects children living in Southern California with their incarcerated parents serving time in distant Chowchilla on Mother's and Father's Day each year. She also volunteered at Crossroads halfway houses, reorienting former inmates to life outside. Florence impacted the lives of thousands of people in her roles as sister, wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, counselor, mentor and friend. She was able to cross boundaries of age, race and class due to her keen interest in people and her eagerness to make friends. She was an avid reader. She asked hard questions. Florence loved writing and receiving letters and cards and made countless phone calls to encourage others. She visited the beach often with her husband and their family, finding renewal in the rhythm of the waves and the beauty of God's creation. She prioritized family and her relationship with Roger through shared experiences, conversation, forgiveness, acceptance and encouragement. Florence was a follower of Christ and an example of God's love and mercy to those around her. Throughout her time on earth, and especially near its end, her prayers were thoughtful and faith-filled. Florence loved the quote: "A bird does not sing because it has an answer, but because it has a song." She loved singing, participating in a women's trio as well as many quartets, and cherished choral music. Florence was preceded in death by her father David J. Byler, mother Sadie A. (Peachey) Byler, siblings Ella Mae Byler, Verna Yoder, Martha Zook, Ruth Kauffman and Jesse Byler, and her son Randall. She is survived by her sisters Bertha Peachey and Lois Peachey, brothers Raymond J. Byler, David A. Byler and Leonard Byler, husband Roger, their sons Jerrell and his wife Jane Ross and Darren and his wife Augusta Valdivia, and grandchildren Sierra, Naomi, Teresa, Jordan and Riley. Florence left a legacy of love and will be greatly missed. "Well done, good and faithful servant enter into the joy of your Lord" (Matthew 25:23). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Get on the Bus program at the Center for Restorative Justice Works, 2350 W. Beverly Boulevard, Suite 200, Montebello, CA 90640, (818) 980-7714, https://crjw.us/donate/. Please specify that the donation be made in memory of Florence Richer for "Get on the Bus" in the memo line of your check or the Special Instructions space on the website donation page. Alternatively, donations can be sent to support the Two-Way Mission work of Florence's son Jerrell, Jane and their family in the Ecuadorian rain forest: Mennonite Mission Network, PO Box 370, Elkhart, IN 46515-0370, (866) 866-2872. Please write "International Workers - Ross Richer" on your check or donate electronically: https://www.mennonitemission.net/donate/giving-choices
Published in Daily Bulletin on May 6, 2020.