Frances Alene Musser January 11, 1920 April 18, 2019 Frances Alene Musser, Upland, CA, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on April 18, 2019 at the age of 99 years. She was born in Filer, Idaho, on January 11, 1920 to Noah and Vesta Musser. She was the first born of 4 children, Frances, David, John and Faithe Musser Hoffman. Frances attended Beulah Academy and College in Upland. She taught school for 6 years at Jabbock Bible School in Thomas, Oklahoma, and then for 31 years taught Science at Vina Danks' Junior High in the Ontario/Montclair School District. She was a lifelong member of the Upland Brethren in Christ Church, taught Sunday School, Girls in Christian Service and Pioneer Girls. For over 25 years, she served as a loving 24/7 "mother" to her niece, Vesta Musser Holding and Vesta's two daughters, Sheli Musser Dowdy and Ann Musser, faithfully shepherding them to school and church activities. She lived at Upland Manor for 7 years and spent her remaining 6 years in Assisted Living at Heritage Court in Upland. CA Both Viewing and Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Brethren in Christ Church, 845 W. Arrow Hwy, Upland, CA. Viewing will start at 10:00am with Funeral Service at 11:00 am In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Upland Brethren in Christ Church or Upland Manor in honor of Frances.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Apr. 21, 2019