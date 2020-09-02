1/1
Frances Gericke
July 12, 1937 - August 29, 2020 Frances Gericke was born on July 12, 1937 in Oakland, California. She passed away on August 29, 2020 at her home in Highland. Frances is survived by her husband of sixty years, Douglas; her children John of Yucaipa, Kristin (Mike Wilson) of Orange, Marlene (Dean Rhynes) of Calimesa, and Neil (Seandra) of Highland. She is also survived by her granddaughter, Alison Rhynes of Calimesa, brother, Thomas Souza of Martinez, cousin Barbara Krauss of Oakland, and many nieces and nephews. Arrangements are with Bobbitt Memorial Funeral Home. Private services will be held at Montecito Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Frances' favorite charity, the Make-A-Wish Foundation of America.


Published in Daily Bulletin on Sep. 2, 2020.
