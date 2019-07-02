March 20, 1932 - June 17, 2019 Frank Dagonese passed away at age 86 on June 17th in Scripps Memorial La Jolla Hospital. The funeral service was held at Montecito Memorial Park and Mortuary (3520 East Washington St. Colton, CA 92324) July 1st at 9 AM. Frank Dagonese graduated from Rochester Institute of Technology with his Master's Degree. He was married to Frances Pirritano, wife and mother. Throughout his evening schooling years he worked with Xerox as an electrical engineer. After migrating to California he worked for several years with TRW and his later years enjoyed subbing as a teacher in the Temecula area. He was a faithful participant with Knights of Columbus in Long Beach, Claremont, Temecula and most recently with The Mission in Oceanside, CA. Frank is survived by his spouse Frances Dagonese and five children: Gerry, Joanne, Margaret, Nancy Lou and Larry with their spouses, children and grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, Frank Dagonese would like donations to be sent to the Frank and Frances Anna Dagonese Family Trust, care of trustees for caregiver needs. Mail to Law Offices of Gerard R. Dagonese, APC 1200 California Street , Ste 255 Redlands, CA 92374. Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on July 2, 2019