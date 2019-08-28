|
|
November 15, 1943 - August 21, 2019 Frank Grossi was born in Upland, CA and grew up in Ontario, CA. He married Sharon Stirling in 1965 and they lived in Upland. He and his twin brother Jim started Grossi Brothers Farming in Chino, CA. He started drag racing in his teenage years and continued for the rest of his life, where he made many good friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Sante and Eugenia Grossi, and sisters Vera Ferraro, Olga Traverso, and Inez Nelson. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Sharon, his daughter Amy (Robert) Hill, son Kevin (Yvonne) Grossi, sister Frances Pertusati, and brother Jim Grossi. He also is survived by 4 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. As everyone knows, he loved his dogs, and Maggie and Macie will miss him greatly. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Frank's name to: West End Animal Shelter 1010 E. Mission Blvd. Ontario, CA 91761 (909) 947-3517 Celebration of life will be held on 8/31/19 at 10 A.M. at Draper Mortuary 811 N. Mountain Ave. Ontario, CA 91762
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Aug. 28, 2019