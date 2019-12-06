|
|
Born May 12, 1929 Lynn Massachussets Passed away November 13, 2019 Upland, California After a long illness Frank passed away at home surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife of 69 years Rose and his five children: sons Frank Jr., John and Charles and two daughters Annette and Beth and their families as well as 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a contribution to The Lane Victory Ship Museum where Frank spent many years as a Volunteer Crewmember. Donations can be made to the Lane Victory U.S. Merchant Marine Veterans WWII(WWW.USMMVWWII) P.O. Box 629 San Pedro, CA 90733-0629 A service will be held at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Upland, corner of 21st St. and San Antonio Ave. Rosary at 10:30 AM, Mass at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 9th.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Dec. 6, 2019