FRANK MARIO PERRI Frank M. Perri, who mentored and inspired countless local young people as a beloved history teacher at Ontario's Chaffey High School for 35 years, died May 26, 2019 from complications following surgery. He had been a resident of Western San Bernardino County, CA for 70 years and on June 3 would have been 88 years old. Survivors include his wife of over 60 years, Audrey of the family home in Rancho Cucamonga, CA, daughter Michelle (Shelly) Conte of Upland, CA, son Michael and daughter-in-law Maria Perri of Texarkana, TX, granddaughters Audrey Conte of Upland, Francesca and Mia Perri of Texarkana, a brother, Robert Perri and sister-in-law Ann, of Los Altos, CA, and many nieces and nephews. Frank was born in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where his parents, Nicola and Maria Perri, settled after emigrating to the United States from Calabria, Italy. During his teen years, Frank was active in his high school band, and was a boy scout, successfully completing the numerous difficult tasks necessary to attain the rank of Eagle Scout. The family relocated to Ontario, CA in the late 1940's, where his father operated a grocery store on Holt Blvd. During the Korean Conflict, Frank proudly served in the U.S. Navy, attaining the rank of Chief Petty Officer 3rd Class. He was an aviation electrician technician servicing Navy aircraft. The Navy honorably discharged him in 1953. Following his military service, Frank enrolled at the University of Redlands where he earned both his bachelor's and master's degrees in History and met his beloved life partner, Audrey. Frank and Audrey were married at the Upland First Methodist Church on August 10, 1958. In the early 1960s, Frank was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship, and he and Audrey spent a year in Iceland. They had many European adventures during this time, including during the Cold War finding themselves traveling on the East German side of the then recently built Berlin Wall and barely escaping to the West in a conspicuous red VW bug. After returning from Iceland, Frank earned a scholarship to acquire an additional master's degree in sociology in Chicago, Illinois for a year, which he pursued to enhance his skills and knowledge as a teacher. He then returned to the Ontario area to teach history at Chaffey High School. He retired as department chair of Chaffey's History Department after teaching multiple generations of students. Frank and Audrey hosted many foreign exchange students and teachers in their home, always delighting in learning about their cultures and fostering their growth and development in the United States. Frank kept in contact for the rest of his life with a large number of his foreign friends. Frank had numerous interests and activities. He was actively engaged in national, state, and local civic and political affairs for many years. He always looked forward to travel especially to Texas to visit with son Michael, daughter-in-law Maria, and granddaughters Francesca and Mia, and to Baja California where he maintained a second home. Locally, Frank avidly followed his granddaughter Audrey and her performances in musical theatre productions as well as attending professional performances with Audrey all over Southern California. His family and good friends will forever remember sharing with Frank good food and wine, including wine Frank helped produce with his former teaching colleague and long-time friend, Ron Mittino. Frank also enjoyed keeping up on the latest automotive developments, amateur and professional soccer, UCLA Bruin football and basketball, and the Lakers. He served as a youth soccer coach and was an active backpacker with family and friends while his children were growing up. Following a private interment at Bellevue Memorial Park, a celebration of Frank's life will be held on Sat., June 22 at 1:30 p.m., in the First United Methodist Church of Upland, 262 N. Euclid Ave., Upland, CA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Frank's honor to the Chaffey High School Alumni Association for funding scholarships and other causes benefiting Chaffey students. The address is the high school at 1245 N. Euclid Ave., Ontario, CA 91762.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on June 9, 2019