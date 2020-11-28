March 10, 1930 - November 4, 2020 Frank Vasquez Castillo was born on March 10, 1930 and passed away on November 4, 2020 at the age of 90. Frank was the seventh of 11 children born to Manuel and Luz Castillo in Indio, California. Frank married Gloria Garcia on October 7, 1949. Two years after they were married, Frank was drafted and proudly served in the U.S. Army and bravely fought in the Korean War where he received the Combat Infantry Badge before being Honorably Discharged in 1953. Following his service in the U.S. Army, Frank and Gloria made their home in Colton, California where they raised their family of four children. Frank worked at Alumax Mill Products, Inc., as a long-distance truck driver and paint line worker for 25 years. Frank and Gloria took many trips, bonded with their children and grandchildren, and created countless memories together. Frank is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Gloria, their four children, Robert Castillo (Lilly), Sally Duarte, Frank Castillo, Jr. (Cindy), and Rose Mary Zamora (Martin), eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. Frank leaves numerous nieces and nephews along with a sister, Anita Rivas, and brother, Leonardo Castillo. Memorial services will be held Monday, November 30 at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery at 11:30 a.m., followed by a gravesite service at 1 p.m. We love you and miss you! You'll be in our hearts forever!





