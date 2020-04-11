|
|
November 21, 1940 - April 2, 2020 Bill passed away peacefully on April 2nd surrounded by his wife Rita Robertson and daughters Rebecca Kobold and Tamara Seminaris. He was born November 21, 1940 in a log cabin in Alvaton, Kentucky. Bill, his brothers Lattie, Kenny and sister Janice came to Chino in 1957, living with their foster parents Lloyd & Marie Robertson. He attended Chaffey High School and graduated in 1959. He got his first job in 1957 working the local potato fields. He later worked as a dishwasher at Wag's Restaurant, owned by Claudie & Faye Waggoner, where he met and on June 25, 1960 married their daughter, Rita. Bill had a love for old cars and trucks which he worked on at night after his regular job. At 20 years of age, with the encouragement and a $1000 loan from Claudie, he bought his first Flying A gas station in 1960. Claudie remained his silent partner for 3 years. In 1963, Bill bought his first tow truck, a 1953 Jeep Willy's pickup and installed a Zenith wrecker boom with an electric winch. Their new adventure became Bill & Wag's. Bill & Wag's continued to grow and in 1995, he purchased five acres at 1516 S. Bon View, Ontario and moved the office, twenty tow trucks, three tractors and two flatbed trailers to one location. Bill's thirty years of hard work led Bill & Wags to become one of the Inland Empire's most respected and largest tow and recovery operation in the region. Even though Bill & Rita sold the business to United Road Transport in 1998, you can still see the Bill & Wag's trucks driving around town today. Bill stayed on with United Road as a management consultant and trainer for many years. Bill never really "retired" from the towing business, as he was always there to help his friends in the industry when needed. His well-known name and reputation in the towing and recovery industry was recognized by his peers, when on September 26, 1998, he was inducted into the International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame located in Chattanooga, TN. Bill enjoyed off-road racing, boating, traveling and watching his grandsons grow up. He was happiest when his family and friends stopped by for a visit. He will be greatly missed by all. Bill is survived by his wife of 59 years, Rita Robertson, their daughters Rebecca Kobold and Tamara & Frank Seminaris and seven grandsons, Eric Robertson, Dylan Judge, Bradley Kobold, Bryce Kobold, Brett Kobold, Anthony Seminaris and Adam Seminaris; his brother Kenny Robertson and sister Janice Smith. He was preceded in death by his son Timothy Robertson, brother Lattie Robertson and son-in-law Daniel Kobold. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Bill's memorial service will be private.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Apr. 11, 2020