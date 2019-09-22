Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Dykstra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Dykstra

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Dykstra Obituary
GARY DYKSTRA Gary Dykstra was born Sept. 21, 1954, near Barneveld, Gelderland, The Netherlands to Gerrit and Grace Dykstra. He moved to the Pomona Valley in 1958 with his family. In 1972 he graduated from Chaffey High School. Gary joined the U.S. Army in 1981 and was stationed in Germany where he also met his wife Brigitte. Gary loved working with wood. He is survived by Brigitte of Cleeberg, Hessen, Germany; daughter Christina Dykstra of Kentucky, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sister Ann (Mark) Reicherter of Camino, Calif.; sister Rita Wiersma of Alta Loma, Calif.; and brother John (Sue) Dykstra of Phelan, Calif. Gary was preceded in death by his daughter Cynthia (1977-1988) and his parents Gerrit (1917-2001) and Grace (1916-1999). Gary passed away Sept. 17, 2019, in Cleeberg, Hessen, Germany.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.