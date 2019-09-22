|
GARY DYKSTRA Gary Dykstra was born Sept. 21, 1954, near Barneveld, Gelderland, The Netherlands to Gerrit and Grace Dykstra. He moved to the Pomona Valley in 1958 with his family. In 1972 he graduated from Chaffey High School. Gary joined the U.S. Army in 1981 and was stationed in Germany where he also met his wife Brigitte. Gary loved working with wood. He is survived by Brigitte of Cleeberg, Hessen, Germany; daughter Christina Dykstra of Kentucky, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sister Ann (Mark) Reicherter of Camino, Calif.; sister Rita Wiersma of Alta Loma, Calif.; and brother John (Sue) Dykstra of Phelan, Calif. Gary was preceded in death by his daughter Cynthia (1977-1988) and his parents Gerrit (1917-2001) and Grace (1916-1999). Gary passed away Sept. 17, 2019, in Cleeberg, Hessen, Germany.
