|
|
GARY LEE HAUGAN APRIL 7, 1955 FEB 9, 2020 FORMALLY FROM UPLAND, CALIFORNIA Gary passed away February 9 at the age of 64 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Gary was born in Los Angeles and lived most of his school years in Upland. He grew up playing youth sports in Upland such as baseball for Little, Pony and Colt leagues. He graduated from Upland High with the class of 1973 and went on to graduate from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo with a degree in Micro Biology. Gary enjoyed playing golf and spending time with friends and he had a great sense of humor. He was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Iris Haugan and his younger brother Scott Haugan. He is survived by his sister Marsha Urmanski and her husband Robert from Lake Havasu City, AZ, his sister Sandy Simms and her husband Guy from Pomona, CA, and his sister Karen Young from Diamond Bar, CA and his brother Kenny Haugan and his wife Linda from Rancho Cucamonga, CA. He is also survived by nephews Todd Simms, Scotty Simms, Ryan Simms, Jacob Simms, Jason Young and Matthew Young and one niece Heather Young Rozier. Gary was very much loved and will be sorely missed by his friends and family. Private Memorial will be held by the family.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Feb. 14, 2020