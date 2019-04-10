GENEVIEVE BOZICK Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday March 19, 2019. Genevieve was bom on July 14, 1936 to Frances and Stephen Pijar in Holyoke, Massachusetts. Genevieve is survived by her three daughters Deborah Discoe, Pamela Ispas (Tom) DeAnna Mcintosh (Mark), her grandchildren Victoria Discoe Tango, Kimberly Discoe, Steffanie Discoe, Dustin Ispas (Lauren) Genevieve Ispas, Cara Mcintosh Melendez, and her great grandchildren Mattie Melendez, Evan Melendez, Lucille Melendez, Reagan Ispas. She was preceded in death by Her Husband Daniel Bozick and Grandson Matthew Mcintosh. Genevieve went to Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts where she received her nursing degree. She met Daniel in Philadelphia in 1956 and they were married on January 20, 1957. Her and Daniel moved to California and she worked as a nurse and he an Apprentice Electrician. After DeAnna was bom she became a stay at home Mom until in 1973 they started their Company Daniel's Electric. She and Daniel retired in 1990 after building their new home in Redlands and joined the Country Club where she was an active member in the Women's group for the past twenty years. She and Daniel also traveled extensively all over the United States and Abroad. Genevieve touched so many lives in many ways and her family would like to have a Celebration of Life on Saturday April 13, 2019. The Ceremony will be Held at Draper Mortuary in Ontario at Ten in the Morning. Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary