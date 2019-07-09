|
GEORGE W. WILLMORE George W. Willmore passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from cancer at the age of 83. George was born on October 4, 1935 in Yonkers, New York. He was the only child of George F. Willmore and Mae M. Willmore. After spending his early childhood in Yonkers, the family later moved to Fontana, CA. George graduated from Chaffey High School, Chaffey College, and The University of La Verne where he played on the varsity baseball team. He received his Masters Degree from California State University, Los Angeles. George served two years in the Army Language School at the Presidio in Monterey, CA. He was a school administrator in the Ontario-Montclair School District and retired in June of 2000. He met his wife, Judith Gordon Willmore in September of 1962. They were first year teachers at Vernon Jr. High within the Ontario-Montclair S.D. George and Judy were married at Saint Marks Episcopal Church in Upland, California on February 7, 1964. They celebrated 55 years of marriage and always looked forward to spending family summer vacations camping at the beach, playing golf, along with fishing and hiking in the Sierra's. George and Judy enjoyed their retirement with summers in the mountains at Graeagle, California and the winters in Yuma, Arizona where George was a member of St. John Newman Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus #8305. Survivors include: His wife Judith; 2 sons Kevin W. Willmore (Jamie); and Caid T. Willmore (Melissa); and grandchildren Kellen, Kinnidi, Chase, and Hailey. George's parents preceded him in death. George's final resting place will be a private burial in the Gordon Family Plot in the Chatfield Cemetery, Chatfield, Minnesota.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on July 9, 2019