2/22/1923 - 2/25/2019 Georgia was born and raised in Ennis, Texas to a family of 10 children. She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile and sense of humor. She gave so much to so many, volunteering her time and cooking talents to the poor and mentally ill. She loved her family, Catholic faith and Czech heritage. You could find her listening to and singing her favorite Czech songs, even playing her harmonica into her 90's. She was something else and will be so remembered for her love of life (and ice cream!). Georgia was preceeded in death by her husband, Bob, 5 brothers and 3 sisters. She is survived by her daughter Sharon Ringness (Dick), son Michael Harrell, brother John Slovak, 3 granddaughters, 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The family thanks Hospice of San Joaquin for their compassionate care and requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hospice of San Joaquin. WL00191180-image-1.jpg
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Mar. 9, 2019