March 16, 1945 - August 21, 2020 Mary "Georgine" Hertz passed away on August 21, 2020 at Pomona Valley Hospital. She was 75. Georgine was born on March 16, 1945 in San Francisco. As a daughter of a military family, she moved often in her early years. After graduating high school in Fort Worth, Texas in 1963, she moved to California. She worked for the Progress Bulletin (now the Daily Bulletin) in the accounting department before marrying her husband Karl Hertz in 1967. They settled in Claremont and raised three children. Georgine was a full-time homemaker and enjoyed being a mother. She later pursued a career as a real estate agent where she served her local community for 10 years. In addition, Georgine volunteered her time with Meals on Wheels, eventually becoming President of the Pomona chapter. In her retirement, she enjoyed RV travel with her husband and dogs, but her favorite pastime was doting on her two grandchildren. She is survived by her husband Karl Hertz; her son Paul Hertz; her daughter and son-in-law Kristine and Eric Snodgrass; her son and daughter-in-law Steven and Ariana Hertz; and her grandchildren Alani Hertz and Evolet Hertz. Georgine will be buried in a private ceremony at Oak Park Cemetery in Claremont. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Inland Valley Humane Society.





