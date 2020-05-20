Gerald D. Burnham passed away May 8, 2020 when the Lord took him home to be with his Heavenly Father. He loved working on his farm raising his animals and enjoyed working in his vegetable garden and flowers. He was a member of Fontana First Assembly of God Church and they enjoyed hosting senior parties at their home. He retired from Wayne Mfg. as a welder. He is survived by his wife: Leslie Sue (Kruger) Burnham; daughter: Phyllis Diane Smith; son: Jimmie Dale and wife Audrey; son Gerald David and daughter: Marilyn Sue Bresee; 12 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren and 10 great great grandchildren. Gravesite service to be held.





