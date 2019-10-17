|
December 22, 1945 - October 14, 2019 Gerald 'Jerry' Farber moved to San Bernardino, CA where he started as a Deputy Public Defender in 1971 retiring in 2006 as The Public Defender of San Bernardino County. He oversaw the offices multiple locations, hired and trained new attorneys. In April of 2006, he and his wife toured a number of states and fell in love with Las Cruces, New Mexico. They found the location where their new home would be built, signed a contract with the builder, and went off to Europe and the Mediterranean for four weeks, something they never had the time to do when he worked. They officially moved to Las Cruces in November of 2006 along with their 2 dogs, lived in a rental while the house was being built. Jerry is survived by his wife of 53 years, BarbaraRose and his brother Gary of Dexter, MI and many cousins, neices and nephews. His death followed a long illness that took a toll on him and his family. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him. Baca's Funeral Chapels 300 East Boutz Road Las Cruces, NM 88005 575-527-2222
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Oct. 17, 2019