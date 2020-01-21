Daily Bulletin Obituaries
Forest Lawn - Covina Hills
21300 Via Verde Drive
Covina, CA 91724
800-204-3131
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Forest Lawn - Covina Hills - Memory Chapel
21300 Via Verde Drive
Covina, CA
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:00 AM
Forest Lawn - Covina Hills - Memory Chapel
21300 Via Verde Drive
Covina, CA
View Map
Resources
Gerald Terry II Obituary
Troy, New York - La Verne Gerald Terry II, known as Jerry Terry to many, was born in Troy, NY and lived there until his early 20's. Throughout his life he always worked in sales, which brought him to CA. He lived in many cities in CA, until he settled in La Verne, CA. He than opened his own business Jerry's Wood Magic, manufacturing kids toys & wooden sports yard signs, key chain holders, and magnets out of his home, but sold out of Oakglen, CA. He is survived by his wife-Lisa Terry, children-Kyra (21) and Gerald (19). He is also survived by his two brothers and their wives-Matthew & Laura Terry, sister Susan and Jason and Lisa Terry along with several nieces and nephews. Services will be held at Forest Lawn Covina Hills Viewing: January 23 @ 5-9PM Ceremony Service January 24 @9am Forest Lawn Covina Hills 1(888)204-3131
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Jan. 21, 2020
