GERARD GUTIERREZ
March 16, 1964 - September 27, 2020 Gerard passed away in French Camp, California on September 27, 2020. He was born in Loma Linda, California to Dolly and Bruno Gutierrez. Preceded in death by mother Dolly. Survived by son Gerard Gutierrez, Jr, daughter Pauline Gridley, father Bruno Gutierrez, sister Marian Carroll, brothers Anthony, Joseph, Andrew, Christopher. Viewing, Rosary, and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated October 26, 2020, beginning at 10:00am at Immaculate Conception Church in Colton. Interment: Hermosa Gardens Cemetery following church services.


Published in Daily Bulletin on Oct. 23, 2020.
