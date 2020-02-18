|
|
September 27, 1941 - February 5, 2020 Gerard "Jerry" Magnant, 78, of Colton, CA, passed away peacefully on Wed, February 5, 2020 at the Jerry L. Pettis Memorial Veterans Hospital. Jerry was born in New Bedford, MA to Lorenzo & Aurore Magnant. He married Margaret Negrete of San Bernardino, CA on October 22, 1966 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and together they raised their five children. Survivors include his wife Margaret Magnant of Colton; his children Michelle (Magnant) Cervantes of Colton, Gary & Jeanine (Magnant) Colvin of Highland, Michael & Melissa (Magnant) Stover of Highland, William & Jennifer (Magnant) Winburn of Victorville, and Jake Ryan Magnant of Colton; his grandchildren Brittney, Alexis, Amie, Syrus, Xavier, Scott Thomas, Zachary, Sebastian, Adam, Aurora, Scarlett & Salem; his great-grandchildren Addyson & Elliott; his brother Paul & Paul's wife Nancy Magnant of Gilford, NH; as well as many nieces, nephews, Godchildren, both extended & honorary family, and cherished friends, all of whom he loved dearly. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Pauline Woodard. Services will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at Riverside National Cemetery, 2:30 PM to 3:00 PM. Private reception to follow. Please contact family for further information.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Feb. 18, 2020