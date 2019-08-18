|
GERTRUDIS SALAZAR OLIVA (TULA) Age 91, of Alta Loma, CA, passed away on August 7, 2019. Gertrudis was born November 16, 1927 to Ismael and Timotea Salazar in Sinaloa, Mexico. Gertrudis married Epifanio H. Oliva in 1946 also in Mexico and they were married for 49 years. She came to this country in 1954. They lived in Cucamonga and later moved to Alta Loma in 1965. Some of her favorite things were cooking, gardening (she had a green thumb and was an excellent cook), wordsearch puzzles, going to lunch and shopping. Gertrudis loved being in her rose garden and being able to see her roses from her dining room window. She enjoyed seeing the birds, rabbits, squirrels and cats that explored her front yard. Gertrudis was a homemaker and a wonderful Mom. A very special day was April 26, 1989. This was the day she became a United States citizen. In 1995 she attended Adult School for ESL. She made some lifelong friends as her English improved. Gertrudis is survived by 2 sons Carlos (Rosie), Jorge, and 2 nephews Manuel (Jean), and Ernie; 4 daughters Gloria (Fernando), Lydia (Steve), Armida (Dennis), Velia, and 1 niece Velma. Gertrudis was blessed to have 8 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews. Gertrudis was predeceased by her husband Epifanio, granddaughter Joy Renee, son-in-law Louie, daughter-in-law Nancy, great-grandson Issac, 2 sisters Rosauda and Juana and 1 brother Antonio. Funeral services will be held at Stone Funeral Home in Upland, Ca on Friday, August 23. Private family viewing at 9:00am. Public viewing at 9:30am. Rosary and service at 11:00am. Interment at Bellevue Memorial Park, Ontario Ca at 1:00pm. A "Celebration of Life" reception will be at 2:30pm at the Best Western Plus, 8179 Spruce Ave., Rancho Cucamonga (corner of Foothill Blvd and Spruce, behind Mimi's Cafe)
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Aug. 18, 2019