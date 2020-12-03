1/1
Gilbert Viveros Urbano
Age 94, of Fontana, California, passed away on November 24, 2020 in Fontana. He was born August 24, 1926 in Ventura, California to Elisa and Vincente Urbano. Gilbert met and married the love of his life, Rose Urbano. Together they shared 62 wonderful years of marriage, until her tragic passing on February 7, 2009. Together, they had two beautiful children: Gary Urbano and Karen Clayburn. Gilbert was an employee of Kaiser Steel, where he worked for 35 years. Gilbert was predeceased in death by his wife, Rose Urbano, and his older brother, Frank Urbano who passed in 1998. He is survived by his two children, Gary and Karen, as well as 4 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Gilbert will truly be missed by his family, but are happy to know that he is reunited again with Rose, together again after 11 years and 9 months.


Published in Daily Bulletin on Dec. 3, 2020.
