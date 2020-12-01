Age 91, of Beaumont, California, born on November 1, 1929, in Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away on November 13, 2020, at home, surrounded by family. Preceded by wife Mary Sterling, of 51 years, and survived by 4 loving children, Karen West, William Sterling, Mona Sterling and Michael Sterling, loving Grandfather of 9, and loving Great Grandfather of 13. Retired from Sun Telegram newspaper as Production Manager after 46 years, followed by employment at Enterprise Rent-A-Car. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on December 10, 2020 at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church, 1234 Palm Avenue, Beaumont, CA 92223, masks required please. Followed by a reception at DeForge Community Park - Seneca Springs - Beaumont, CA. Glen served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged with 3 Purple Hearts, Korean Service Metal with 5 Bronze Stars, Republic of Korea President Unit Citation and a United Nations Korea Medal. Due to COVID-19, Military Honor Ceremony will be held at 11:00 am on April 15, 2021 at Riverside National Cemetery 22495 Van Buran Blvd, Riverside, CA 92518.





