March 20, 1942 - April 10, 2019 Glenda Roach passed away Wednesday. April 10, 2019, from pancreatic cancer. Glenda is survived by her daughters, Lynn Hughes (Jim), Michelle Burford (John). Grandmother of Stacey Castro (Jorge), Carol Hughes, Jared Fields and Dallas Maudsley. Nana to J.J. Fields, Sara Castro and Logan Castro. Nephews Troy Young and Todd Young.Glenda was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Roach, sister Pat Young and grandson, Austin Maudsley. Viewing will be Thursday, April 18, 2019 5-8pm at Todd Memorial Chapel. Funeral Service Friday, April 19, 2019 at 10:30am, Todd Memorial Chapel Pomona, CA. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Western Assemblies Home.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Apr. 16, 2019
