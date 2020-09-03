Gloria N. Paz born on July 9, 1965 in Pomona, CA. Was born to Esmael and Estefana Paz who preceded her in death. She was called by her lord on August 8, 2020 at Kaier Permanente Fontana, CA. She was a lifelong resident of Ontario, CA. Gloria is survived by her sister Vivian (John), brothers Esmael Jr. (Debbie), Steven (Maria), Paul AZ and Alfred, Riverside CA, several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Gloria attended Chaffey College and CSUSB. Worked for County of San Bernardino for 20 years. Gloria will be deeply missed by her family, friends and extended family members. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Friends of Upland Animal Shelter.





