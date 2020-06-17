July 21, 1944 - June 1, 2020 On Monday, June 1, 2020 Gloria Prado Compean peacefully passed away at the age of 75. She was born and raised in San Bernardino, CA. She graduated from St. Bernardine's High School and received an Associate's degree from San Bernardino Valley College. In 1983 she began her career with Caltrans-District 8, retiring in 2005 with over 20 years of service. Gloria was a loving mother and grandmother. She leaves two sons Francisco Compean and Vicente (Denise) Moreno; her 13 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She also leaves her sister, Paula Avila and numerous nephews and nieces. Gloria was preceded in death by sister, Sylvia Hidalgo. She will be forever missed by her family and many friends. Services are under the care of Mt. View Mortuary & Cemetery, 570 E. Highland Avenue, San Bernardino, CA 92404. Visitation is Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 2:00pm - 6:00pm with prayer service at 4:00pm. Funeral and interment Friday, June 19, 2020 at 9:30am.





