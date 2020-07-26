1/1
Grace Hults
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
06-13-1932 - 06-25-2020 Zelma Grace Vick was born in Maple Springs, Texas, on 06/13/1932 to parents Milo and Mae Vick. She will be laid to rest in Riverside National Cemetery. Grace loved her family & pets dearly; she was also passionate about her collectables and painting. Her husband Richard Hults preceded her in death. Grace was mother to Ron, Linda, Cecilia, Josanna & Darwin. She will be honored & remembered by all generations of her family. Inland Memorial (Hermosa Cemetery) Chapel Service 10am-12:30pm. Riverside National Cemetery burial at 2pm.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Bulletin on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved