August 19, 1922 - November 5, 2019 Grace Koopal, 97, of Ontario, CA, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2019. She was born to Klaas and Alice Schaap on August 19, 1922 in Oudega, the Netherlands. She immigrated to the United States with her family in 1929 through Ellis Island and settled in Artesia, CA. After she married Si Koopal on October 16,1942 in Seattle, WA, they settled in Bellflower, CA and became involved in the dairy industry. They eventually moved to Chino, CA in 1963 where she was an active member of Chino Valley Reformed Church. When Si and her retired from the dairy, they loved to travel and also be at home where she enjoyed reading and crocheting. Si passed away on January 28,1998, and Grace moved to Inland Christian Home in April of 2000. She enjoyed her time spent there and friendships she made. She loved to talk with everyone and even though her eyesight failed her, her memory served her well. Her best days were when her room was filled with visitors and she could share a story. It was evident her love for the Lord grew each passing year, until her work was done and He called her home. Grace's memory is carried on by her son George Koopal, son Clarence (Roberta) Koopal, and daughter Alice (Don) Heida, 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren, brother Jim Schaap, sister Agnes Corns, sister Ann Connelly and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Si, her brother Dirk, and granddaughter Kellie Koopal. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:30 am at The Friendship Center at Inland Christian Home 1950 S. Mountain Ave. Ontario, CA 91762. Memorial gifts may be sent in Grace's honor to Inland Christian Home, 1950 S Mountain Ave. Ontario, CA 91762.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Nov. 12, 2019