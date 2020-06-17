August 1943 - June 2020 Gretchen Haapanen Gilbert of Wrightwood, CA died June 13, 2020. Gretchen was born to Viola Base Kallweit and Sulo Adrian Haapanen. Gretchen graduated from Ganesha High School in Pomona in 1961. She went on to attend Scripps College on a full scholorship and graduated in 1965. Gretchen was a remarkable artist and her work was shown in various art shows in the Inland Valley. As well, she wrote and contributed over the years to many magazines, journals and newspapers. Gretchen is survived by her daughter, Sara Ferrer, son-in-law, Richard, and grandchildren, Joaquin and Diego. She was preceded in death by her parents, Viola and Sulo, and step-father, William Kallweit. Interment will be at Bellevue Memorial Park in Ontario, CA.





