|
|
Griffith (Griff) Gerrard April 12, 1967 - February 5, 2020 Griffith Paul Gerrard, born April 12, 1967 at Redlands Community Hospital, left us on February 5, 2020. Gone to find his faithful companion Diego at the Rainbow Bridge. Then on to San Clemente so they might do some surfing and run on the beach. Griff was a lifelong resident of Redlands, CA. In his 52 years he led a full and rich life. He worked in the family business for 20 + years working as a box boy, cashier, meat cutter, produce, stocked shelves, but the job he enjoyed most was running the deli counter, where every day he interacted with the public and loved when the customers appreciated his cooking. When the operation of the store changed, Griff went on to test himself and find a new skill set. He started working for a pool contractor, building swimming pools, doing plumbing, electrical, landscape and whatever needed to be done. After 20 years he decided to strike out on his own. He became a jack of all trades, doing pool service, repairs, became quite adept at programming new filters, cleaners, lighting and remodeling older pools. Griff was alumnus of both California Polytechnic University and University of Redlands, as a matter of fact he had recently gone back to school to become a Drug and Alcohol Counselor, plus had applied and been accepted to Southern New Hampshire University master's program. Griff always had a strong desire to help in his community, which is why he had recently applied and was accepted to become a member of the Redlands Optimist Club. Griff was an avid sports fan, competing in Little League Baseball, in fact winning an opportunity to act as a Bat Boy for the then Anaheim Angels. He also enjoyed tennis, golf and particularly surfing. As a young man he and his friends Doug Heaston, and Mike Ryan would wake early and drive to the beach, catch a few waves, come back home for school or work, then turn around and go back down to the beach for a few more waves. Griff leaves behind his mother Linda Gerrard and step dad Jim Smith, his father Jim Gerrard, sister Kimberly Gerrard, nephew Owen Griffith Gerrard, aunts and uncles, Gail Gerrard Rice, Bruce & Elenore Douglas, Brian & Judy (Douglas) Lay, Richard & Glenda (Douglas) Price and his many cousins. In lieu of flowers, you are invited to make donations to Redlands Optimist (www.redlandsoptimistclub.org) or Hope for Paws (www.hopeforpaws.org) in Griff's name. At a private ceremony the family will scatter Griff and his beloved dog Diego upon the Pacific Ocean that he loved so much.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Feb. 14, 2020