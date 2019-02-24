|
GUY CRAIG ABBOTT
Passed away on February 12, 2019 surrounded by his family and friends. He was born on November 4, 1951 to Meredith and William Abbott in Aurora, Colorado and raised in California. He graduated from Garey High School in 1970 and joined the Marine Corps shortly after. When honorably discharged from the Marine Corps, Guy married Christine Joy Glover on June 21, 1975 at Pomona First Christian Church, where he was a member. In 1980, he earned his B.S. degree in Social Work from Cal Poly, Pomona, in which launched him in to social services, volunteering his time for the American Red Cross (Pomona Chapter) supporting Veterans' affairs. He was a member of the Pomona Jaycees while owning Pomona Paint & Paper, a yard supervisor for Yorba Elementary, and a chairman for the Pomona Christmas Parade. He enjoyed volunteering his time to the youth of Pomona by coaching, mentoring and organizing within the AYSO and Ted Greene Little League organizations; referring for CIF high school soccer; and then furthering his education to become a teacher. He taught for the PUSD and substituted for the CJUSD. Guy was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Gale C. Abbott. He is survived by his wife, Christine; sons, Andrew and Shane; and daughter Dr. Tara Abbott, PT. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Aramis and Bella (Andrew); Celeste and Felicity (Shane); and his brother, Scott Abbott of Vermillion, South Dakota. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Pomona First Christian Church, 12pm. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Pomona First Christian Church Child Development Center playground fund.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Feb. 24, 2019