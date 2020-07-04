Harold Edward Glover, of Arizona, passed on May 25, 2020. Harold, or "Hal", was born in Evanston, IL on August 21, 1944 to Robert and Margaret Glover. He graduated from Evanston Township High School in 1962 and enrolled at Michigan State University before beginning his career with American Hospital Supply Corporation. In the 1990s and early 2000s, Hal lived in Alta Loma and La Verne, CA while working for Cardinal Health in Ontario. Hal will be remembered as a natural entertainer, an animal lover, a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan, and a proud parent and grandparent who found great joy watching his children and grandchildren grow into caring, good-hearted individuals. Hal was preceded in death by his wife, Renee (Remillard) Glover, and his parents Robert and Margaret (Wilson) Glover. He is survived by his daughter, Christie (Glover) Kielman, his sons, Robert Glover and Andrew Glover, his sister, Laura (Glover) Knox, his daughter-in-law, Rana (Sanders) Glover, and his six grandchildren, Quinn and Ethan Kielman, and Garrett, Grayson, Gage, and Reagan Glover. Memorial services will commence later this year in Lake Tahoe, NV.





