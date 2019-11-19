|
|
HARRY W. BRADY LULA MAE BRADY Harry William Brady peacefully passed away on October 22, 2019 at the age of 96. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Harry was born on July 12, 1923 near Cedar Vale. Kansas. The family moved to Pomona, CA in 1925. He attended local schools there and met his future wife, Lula Mae. Harry joined the Army in 1943. After returning from his World War Il service in 1946, he married Lula in June of that year. They lived in Pomona until 1989 when they moved to Laguna Niguel. In 2007 they moved to Rancho Cucamonga. Harry retired from General Electric in 1985 after 30 years of service. Harry is survived by his wife of 73 years, Lula; two daughters, Donna Price (Dale) and Carol Svensson (Frank); two grandsons, Erik (Yubel) and Mike; two great grandchildren, Brady and Alexandra; and many nieces and nephews. As per his request, there will be no service. Lula Mae (Butler) Brady followed her husband Harry to heaven on November 12, 2019 just three weeks after his passing. She was 93 years old. She was a deeply loved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Lu was born on May 7, 1926 in Oliver Springs, Tennessee. The family moved to California in 1938 and she attended the local schools. It was there that she met her future husband, Harry. Lu and Harry married June 16, 1946 and were married for 73 years. Lu retired from the Pomona Unified School District as a kitchen manager. Lu is survived by her two daughters, Donna Price (Dal and Carol Svensson (Frank); two grandsons, Erik (Yubel) and Mike; two great grandchildren, Brady and Alexandra; and many nieces and nephews. As per her request, there will be no service. Both Harry and Lu will be interred at Riverside National Cemetery.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Nov. 19, 2019