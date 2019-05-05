|
Harvey L. Kimm was born in Redlands, CA and was a lifelong resident. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force between 1965 and 1971. He married the love of his life, Jean, and they spent 48 years together raising their family, supporting each other through the good and bad, and growing closer every day. Harvey loved cars and worked in the industry for over 40 years. He was preceded in death by his father Alex in 2005, mother Sadie in 2012, sister Elizabeth in 2003, and brother David in 1947. Harvey passed away on April 24, 2019 at the age 74 from cancer. He is survived by wife Jean, daughter Stephanie, daughter Amy (JD Megason), son Mark (Rhonda) and grandchildren Alexandra, Luc, Jack, Marlee, and Colton. His loyalty, tender love, bright smile, and deep blue eyes will be greatly missed by his family. Heartfelt thanks from the family to the doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, and PCAs at LLUMC Unit 7100. There will be a memorial service on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10:30am at The River Christian Reformed Church at 459 Highland Ave, Redlands, CA 92373. In remembrance of Harvey and in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to The River CRC designating Youth Hope, a homeless teen organization in Redlands.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on May 5, 2019