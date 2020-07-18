Harvey Wood was born in Idaho in 1927, raised in Darrington, Washington and lived most of his life in Southern California. He passed away in the early morning of June 19, 2020. All his wishes were granted when we were able to bring him home on June 18th to be with his family; surrounded in love to say good-bye. Harvey touched many lives during his 92 years through education as a teacher, counselor and principal; and through athletic coaching for 20 years. After Harvey's college graduation he joined the Marines, served for 2 years, married and was honorably discharged as a Captain. He left the Marines by choice because he wanted to be at home and be a family man. Such special memories of camping, fishing and water-skiing. To Harvey. family was everything! In education, Harvey influenced the lives of children, families and teachers. He was principal at DeAnza Junior High School, Berlin Elementary School and Elderberry Elementary School in the Ontario-Montclair School District. Harvey is survived by his wife June, son Mike and daughter-in-law Trudy, daughter Bonnie, grandchildren Lindsey, Lacey and Kevin, great grandchildren Rowan, Grace and Faith, best buddy Buzz and his little sister Ruthie Hoglund. Due to present circumstances, there will be a family gathering only. Later a memorial celebration of Harvey's life will be held for extended family and friends. As a Veteran, his remains will be placed at Riverside National Cemetery at that time. Harvey Dad Grandpa we love you always.





