Helen A. Hernandez
October 8, 1937 - November 13, 2020 Helen went to be with the Lord at age 83. She died peacefully from multiple complications of diabetes at Valley Healthcare in San Bernardino, CA. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Henry "Lico" Hernandez, her precious son Henry Jr. and grandson Daniel G. Hernandez. Helen was a happy homemaker and loving wife, doting mother and generous grandmother. She was an active Colton resident for over 70 years, and was loved by many relatives and friends. She is survived by her loving son Daniel Sr., his wife Tammie Hernandez, her grandchildren Denise M. Webb, Nicholas P. and Mercedes A. Hernandez, her great-grandchildren, Dominique and Daniel "Danny" Hernandez III, Isaiah and Matthew Webb, Nicholas P. Hernandez Jr, Genesis Gonzalez, as well as, her 2 great-great grandchildren David Daniel and Gregory Olguin. Helen is also survied by her sisters, Socorro Rivera and Frances Garza of Tracy, Augustina Martinez, brother Nick Rivera of Modesto, sister Mary Gutierrez of Casa Blanca. Helen has 2 step sisters and 2 step brothers: Helen Payne of Buena Park, Tita, Raymond and Junior of Oxnard. We will all miss her dearly until we join her in Heaven. A Viewing will be held at Colton Funeral Home on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, from 5pm to 8pm. On Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, a church service will be held at 10am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, immediately followed by her burial at Hermosa Garden Cemetery in Colton, CA. Colton Funeral Home 1275 N. La Cadena Dr., Colton, CA 92324, (909) 825-0570


Published in Daily Bulletin on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Colton Funeral Home
1275 N La Cadena
Colton, CA 92324
(909)825-0570
