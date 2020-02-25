Home

In Memory of Henrietta West March 24, 1937 - January 28, 2020 Henrietta was born on March 24, 1937 to Emanuel and Annie May Brooks in Eutaw, Alabama. She served as a teacher's assistant for special needs children for over 20 years for the San Bernardino City Unified School District and as a union representative for the California School Employees Association. Henrietta was an active member of Ecclesia Christian Fellowship, where she attended church and Bible study for many years. She was always very kind, giving and loving to others. To know her was to be loved by her. Henrietta passed away peacefully at the age of 82. She is survived by Albert, her beloved husband of 60 years, children Gina Austin and Katrina West, bonus son-in-law James Curtis, grandchildren Bruce and Bryce Austin, bonus grandchildren and great grandchildren, and many other dear relatives and friends. Henrietta is predeceased by her cherished parents, younger sister Fannie Mae, brother-in-law David and a few life-long friends.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Feb. 25, 2020
