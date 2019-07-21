|
HENRY (HANK) JESSE OCHOA July 1, 1936 - July 1, 2019 On July 1, 2019, his 83rd birthday, Henry (Hank) Jesse Ochoa passed peacefully to our Lord surrounded by his loving wife of 60 years and their adoring children. Henry was born on July 1, 1936 in Los Angeles, CA, to Guadalupe and Lucy Ochoa. He attended Immaculate Conception Elementary School in Monrovia, and Pomona Catholic High School in Pomona. On November 15, 1958, Henry married the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Emily Haines. Together they raised seven children. Henry worked as a draftsman in both aerospace and fiberglass industries before owning his own commercial fiberglass company. He was a man of deep faith who loved his family. Henry always had a positive outlook on life and found joy in gardening, camping, fishing, the Los Angeles Rams, and Notre Dame Football. He is survived by his beloved wife, Emily; seven children, Robin (Bob) Cash, Kathy (Carl) Whitt, Michael (Beth) Ochoa, Sharon (Frank) Vaccarino, Marty (Yesenia) Ochoa, Dr. Erin (Bart) Barisano, and Monica (Eddie) Mendez; 18 grandchildren; five great grandchildren; three brothers, Ernie, Eddie, and Richard; and sister, Mary Yniguez. His rosary and funeral mass will be held on Friday, August 2, at 9:30 AM (rosary) and 10:00AM (mass) at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1150 W. Holt Ave., Pomona, CA. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Catholic School Scholarship which benefits tuition assistance for students at Immaculate Conception School, St. Joseph School, and Pomona Catholic High School. Checks should be made out to San Gabriel Pastoral Region (SGPR) and mailed to San Gabriel Pastoral Region, 16009 E. Cypress Ave., Irwindale, CA 91706.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin from July 21 to July 28, 2019