On December 19, 2019 our beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, Herlinda G. Morales passed away at the age of 91 with her loved ones by her side. Born in Chino, CA on April 9, 1928 Linda was a life long resident of Chino, the city she lovingly called home. It was here as a young girl that she met her childhood sweetheart and future husband, Andrew Morales Jr. Married on July 21, 1951 Linda and Andrew were TRUE soul mates from the day they first met. All who knew them understood that their love was beautiful and TRUE. It was this year that Linda and Andrew celebrated a remarkable "68" years of marriage amongst their family and friends. Her legacy will live on through her family and the countless lives she has touched. Linda is survived by her loving husband Andrew; their children Ronald & Clara Morales, Karen Morales, Diane Gonzales and Darrell Rayburn; grandchildren Andrew Gonzales, Thomas Avila, Michael and Heather Morales, Andrea and Alex Fonseca, Amber Gonzales, Lindsay and Rebecca Morales; great grandchildren Zavia and Zarai Avila, Emersyn and Harper Fonseca and Presley Morales. Please join us in celebrating her extraordinary life. Services will be held on January 9, 2020 at Forest Lawn Covina Hills at 12:00pm. Reception to follow.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Jan. 4, 2020