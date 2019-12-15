|
July 6,1940 - December 6, 2019 Herman Pe¤a was born on July 6, 1940 in Laredo, Texas. He attended Martin High School in Laredo, Texas up until 1958. Before moving to San Bernardino, where he graduated from San Bernardino High School in 1959, Herman won the Regional Championship in Golden Gloves Boxing in 1958. He attended San Bernardino Valley College and California State College in Los Angeles. He graduated with a B.A. in Sociology from Redlands University. In his early years, he was a bilingual radio announcer for the radio station KCKC in San Bernardino and taught math at East Los Angeles College. Herman then became a psychiatric technician at Patton State Hospital, a prison guard at the California Institute for Men in Chino and later worked with the Neighborhood Youth Corps "Operation Mainstream" and the Dependency Prevention Commission, programs designed by the U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of Work Training Programs to combat poverty. He helped the disabled at Casa Ramona and eventually retired as the Manager of the San Bernardino County Food Bank, a division of the Community Action Partnership in San Bernardino. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Ida Pe¤a, two sons, Ryan and Richard Pe¤a, four daughters, Lisa and Manida Pe¤a, Julie Moore, Roxanne Avant, and 7 grandchildren. Memorial Service December 17, 2019 at 1:00 PM San Bernardino Baptist Church 1295 W. 48th Street. San Bernardino, CA 92407
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Dec. 15, 2019