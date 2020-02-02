|
1936 - 2019 Benny went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday October 16, 2019 in Henderson, Nevada. He passed peacefully with his son Brian at his side. Benny was born on August 13, 1936 to Melbourne and Elizabeth Highland in Friendsville, Tennessee. The family moved to San Bernardino, California in 1944. Benny attended Urbita Elementary School, Richardson Junior High and San Bernardino High School. He joined Local Union 364 as a Pipefitter in 1955 and was an active member until he retired in 1998. He worked for many years in Twenty-Nine Palms, and also in many cities throughout the Inland Empire, as well as the Central Coast of California and in Las Vegas, Nevada. Benny was hard working, provided well for his family, and was proud to be a part of the Pipefitter Union. Benny was a devoted husband and loving family man. He met Charlotte A. Confer in high school, married her in 1954, and celebrated 61 years of marriage before Charlotte passed away in February 2016. He loved country music. Some of his favorite artists were Willie Nelson, George Jones, Conway Twitty and Charlie Pride. He and Charlotte loved to go dancing with their friends. They also enjoyed having barbecues and picnics with family and friends. Benny also loved camping. He took his family on annual vacations to Lake Arrowhead, Carlsbad, and Santa Barbara. While at the beach, he and his children spent many hours body surfing and riding boogie boards. After retirement, Benny and Charlotte stayed often at their trailer in Big Bear. During retirement he enjoyed reading National Geographic Magazine, history about San Bernardino, information about John Wayne (he loved old western movies) and he was fascinated with Area 51. One of Benny's favorite places to learn about and spend time at was Goffs, California. He and his son would spend a weekend there every year in October. They would join other fathers and sons for an annual hunting trip. They hunted quail, hiked and enjoyed campfires under the stars. Many memories and funny stories came out of the trips. Benny would say, "It's not about the hunting; it's about the association with the men and their sons." That was true about him. He was all about the "associations" with people in life. The people he included in his "associations" are truly blessed. Wonderful, loving, kind, humorous and generous are just a few words that describe Benny. He will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by three children, daughter Kathy Lund, daughter Tani McMillan (and husband Scott McMillan), son Brian Highland, and son-in-law Dave Wagner, sisters Clemmie VanMouwerik and Linda Kay and brother Bob Highland. He was blessed with 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, sister Betty Keogh, brother Charles Highland, daughter Terri Wagner and two grandsons Evan Wagner and Jason Lund. Benny's family would like to recognize and give appreciation to Andrea Wilson for her extra special caregiving she provided him while he lived with Brian in Nevada. There will be a Celebration of Life for family and friends to attend from 2:00 to 6:00 pm on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 5604 N. Mayfield Ave. in San Bernardino.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Feb. 2, 2020