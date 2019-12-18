Home

07/13/1955 - 12/09/2019 Our loving mother went to Heaven on December 9. She was preceded into death by her husband Eddie, parents Maria and Alfonso Trevino, two brothers Danny, Tony Trevino and two sisters Roberta and Margaret. She is survived by two children: her daughter Dana (Mark) Acueto; her son Arthur (Dianna) Garcez; six grandchildren: Mark Jr, Nessa, Sammy, Lauren, Tori, and Alyssa; her sister Maria (Bob) Bowers; brother Tom (Stella) Trevino and several nieces and nephews. Memorial Service for Ida will be held at 10am on Saturday, Dec. 21 at Montecito Memorial Park, Colton CA.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Dec. 18, 2019
