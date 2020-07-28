Needles, Ca. July 31, 1934 - Victorville, Ca. July 2, 2020 Ignacio was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Nacho was preceded by his wife Paula L. Romero of 31 years. Nacho was a father of 5 children Steven Romero, Frank Romero, Judy Lilly, Robert Romero ( Deceased) and Patricia Romero. Ignacio was a graduate of Needles High School. Nacho served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War as a Jet Engine Mechanic on the F86 Saber Jet. He was a retired Electrician of Kaiser Steel in Fontana. He also retired from Santa Fe Railroad as an Electrician in Topeka, Kansas. Nacho raised his family in Rialto, Ca. He was a man of adventure who loved to travel and see the country with his family. During his retirement he was very active in both Adelanto and Phelan Senior Centers. He was a supporter of The High Desert American Cancer Society and participated for several years as a survivor of The American Cancer Society. He was a very special father/grandfather who will truly be missed by all who knew him. Ignacio passed peacefully at his home surrounded by his family after a long battle of cancer. Dad we Love You. Dad May God Bless You, Mom and Robert in Everlasting Peace Until we Meet Again. We Love You. Services will be held Monday August 3rd at 1 p.m. at Green Acres Memorial Garden, 11715 Cedar Ave., Bloomington, CA 92316.





