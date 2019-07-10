|
|
June 9, 1930 - July 3, 2019 Ignacio "Nacho" Luna, 89, passed to his rest on July 3, 2019 in Grand Terrace, CA. He was born in Wichita, Kansas to Donicio Luna and Petra Sandoval. He married his childhood sweetie, Mary Alice Hernandez in 1948 and moved his large family to California in 1966. He was a long-time resident of San Bernardino County and retired from Kaiser Hospital after having worked there for 30 years. He was a member of the Arden Hills SDA Church and was known for his love for God, for his family, his love of NASCAR, Indy and go-kart racing, as well as classic movies and model building WWII bi-planes and Spanish galleon ships. He also loved his faithful dogs, Bela and Susie. He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, brothers, Joseph, David and Roger, and sister, Marcie. He is survived by 3 sons, 3 daughters, 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and one great, great granddaughter as well as many extended family and friends. Love you Daddy! It was a "good show" Grandpa! We will miss you GGpa! A Memorial Service will be held at Arden Hills Seventh-day Adventist Church, 5801 Arden Ave., Highland, CA on Sunday, July 14th, 2019 at 3PM.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on July 10, 2019