In Loving Memory of Janice Fay Macey February 11, 1939 - July 24, 2020 She is survived by daughters Kim Codispoti, Kellie Codispoti. Her daughter Linda Jane Codispoti (8-12-4-30-1987) was survived by Noreen Codispoti who Janice raised as her own child, and Donna Macey (Rowbottom). Janice has 5 grandchildren Sandra Zazueta, Linda Baker, Amanda Nasworthy, Emma Nasworthy, James Lyon, She also has 2 great grandkids Maria Greenlaw, Masiah Codispoti. She also leaves nieces and a nephew in Maine. She was passionate with her family and loved all of us. She was a beautician, interior decorator, and loved to paint. She enjoyed life to the maximum. Her smile and laugh could light up a room. She will be missed by all who knew her and loved her.





