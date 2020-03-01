|
|
Age 85, died peacefully Sunday, February 23, 2020 in her home of over 40 years on the Soboba Indian Reservation from complications due to pulmonary fibrosis. She was surrounded by her family and friends. Grams leaves behind 9 children: son Gary, wife Tina, son Glen, wife Ronda, daughters Joyce, Lois, Doris, and Maria, son Pat, wife Tara, and son Franko Gonzales, wife Patti. She also leaves behind 20 grandkids: Shelly, Russ, Gary II; Nicole, Kimberly, Steven; Joseph; Marcelo, Jesse, Nathaniel, Jordyn; Janette, Demaja, Dominique; Micheal, Tatiana, Taryn; Zachery, and Gianna. Grams has 19 great grandchildren. Grams was preceded in death by her spouse, Marcelo G. Placencia, father of 9 of her children, in 1979, daughter Lynell in 2004, and grandson Bryan Gonzales in 2012. Grams was born at the hospital on the Soboba Indian Reservation on June 28, 1934. She spent her early years on the Soboba and Torres-Martinez Indian Reservations. She married Marcelo G. Placencia and moved to Colton, Ca. to raise their children. She came back to the San Jacinto valley to stay in 1975. Her home was built at Soboba in 1978 and she moved there to live for the rest of her life. Grams worked many jobs to support her family. Notably, she spent 10 years at Deutsch. Grams was a big believer in education. She volunteered at the schools her children attended. She worked at Ahmium Education and at St. Judes school in Soboba where she later served on the school board. But love of family is where Grams shone brightest. She reached out and extended her love to many. As a result she had a large extended family of over 10 children, 17 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and 10 great, great grandchildren. Always quick with praise and the occasional sharp rebuke, Grams always let you know how she felt. Viewing from 4-8p.m. Rosary at 7 p.m. at Miller-Jones in Hemet on Friday, March 6, 2020. Services at 10 a.m. March 7, at Our Lady Of The Valley in Hemet with burial to follow at the Soboba Indian Reservation.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Mar. 1, 2020